Early Voting Numbers are Up Across the State

More West Virginians have cast more early ballots this year than in the last midterm election. The Gazette-Mail reported 121,679 ballots had been cast as of Thursday morning and early voting ended Saturday. In 2014, the last nonpresidential election year, there were 97,388 ballots casts during early voting. Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood said there are more races on the ballot this year, which could help account for the higher turnout. There are two Supreme Court races, a U.S. Senate race and two questions regarding constitutional amendments. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.