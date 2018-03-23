Dunbar Police Look to Return Stolen Items

After police recovered several stolen items in Dunbar during the course of theft investigations, they’re working to get those items back to homeowners. Workout equipment and weedeaters are among the items that have been taken over the past three weeks, and if you’ve had something stolen you can call Dunbar police at 304-766-0204 to see if police have your belongings. 23-year old Christopher Campbell is being held in the South Central Regional Jail related to the thefts.