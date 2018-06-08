Dunbar murder suspect in custody

A man wanted in a Dunbar murder is under arrest in Hamilton County, Ohio, following a bank robbery and police chase. Thirty-five-year-old Daimeyon Smith led police on a high speed chase after a bank robbery in Woodlawn. When he crashed his car, he took off on foot and fired two shots at officers. One of the shots hit a bystander in the head. That person is in critical condition. Smith is in custody. He’s wanted in the death of Tanisha Hairston, whose body was found last month in Dunbar.