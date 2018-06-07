DUI Checkpoint Planned for Friday

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has another sobriety checkpoint planned this week. The checkpoint will be from 7 PM to Midnight on Friday, June 8th, 2018 on US Route 60 94 near Belle, and it’s in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and part of a zero tolerance when it comes to impaired driving in Kanawha County. The KCSO randomly conducts checkpoints and targeted patrols through the year to target impaired drivers on the road in Kanawha County.