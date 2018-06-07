Charleston Police Pass out Tickets for Good Deeds

Charleston police are getting involved with kids in the community who are seen doing good deeds. The kids get a “ticket” for a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven as part of Operation Chill, which is in its 23rd year. Departments in West Virginia that are participating include the Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsburg Police Department, and several other agencies. The program is designed to reduce crime and enhance relations between police and kids.