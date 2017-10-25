Drug Takeback Day Expands at the Capitol

An annual prescription drug take-back event at West Virginia’s Capitol is being expanded to two days this month. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said that state employees can dispose of their expired or unwanted medications on Friday at the Division of Protective Services Office. On Saturday, the public can drop off medications near the Capitol’s East Rotunda. Morrisey says more than 90 other collection sites across the state also will participate on Saturday. Drug Take-Back Day was initially launched in 2010. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration spearheads the effort.