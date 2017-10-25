Air Quality Tests Clear in Parkersburg

Air quality tests have come back clear in Parkersburg after this week’s fire at the former Ames plant. Soot and other particles were found in the air, but the DEP’s air tests showed no findings of chemicals in the smoke. The air quality right now is similar to that of a wildfire. Gov. Jim Justice has pledged the state will come to the financial aid of Wood County in its huge battle with a warehouse fire in Parkersburg, even if the funds have to come from the governor’s contingency fund. The governor said Tuesday he wants to recoup every dime they can from the insurance company. Several state agencies are in Parkersburg this week working on fire-related issues.