Drug Settlement Reached

West Virginia officials have reached a $3.5 million settlement with a wholesaler accused of flooding the state with millions of prescription pain pills. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement with H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co. The settlement resolved allegations that H.D. Smith failed to detect, report and stop the flood of suspicious prescription drug orders into the state, contributing to widespread drug abuse. Morrisey says in a news release the settlement is the largest so far in a broader case that has led to settlements with several other pharmaceutical companies. Litigation involving two remaining defendants is subject to a confidentiality order in Boone County Circuit Court.