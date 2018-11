A Tennessee man is under arrest in connection with a crash on I-77 that led to a Department of Transportation worker losing his legs. Mark Musselman is charged with three misdemeanor traffic offenses in an accident that happened last week at the East River Mountain tunnel. The Dot worker was hit on the shoulder of the road when Musselman crashed into him and a DOT truck. As a result of the accident the worker’s legs had to be amputated.