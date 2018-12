A Detroit man has pleaded guilty in Huntington after police said he was caught with fentanyl. US Attorney Mike Stuart said 20-year old Maurice Eaddy Jr. pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Eaddy was arrested in May after getting off a Greyhound bus bound from Detroit to Huntington and a traffic stop later turned up more than 100 grams of fentanyl. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced March 11.