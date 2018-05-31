Contraflow Lane Will Impact Drivers on I-64 Starting Saturday

The West Virginia Division of Highways said it will begin phase two of the I-64 Milton to U.S. 35 Rehabilitation Project on Saturday, June 2. On Saturday, traffic heading westbound in the fast lane will cross over the median just before the U.S. 35/Crooked Creek exit (exit 40) and travel the lane that would normally be the eastbound fast lane. Drivers in the contraflow lane will not be able to exit until the Hurricane exit (exit 34) and the speed limit will be 55 mph through that stretch.