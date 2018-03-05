Conference Committee to Decide on Teacher Pay Raise Bill

Just minutes after receiving an amended teacher pay raise bill Saturday from the Senate, the West Virginia House of Delegates refused to concur with the changes made the the bill that gives teachers and state police a 5 percent raise. After the Senate passed the amended bill, the three unions representing West Virginia teachers and service personnel said they will stay out on strike following the state Senate’s vote to cut the 5 percent raises they negotiated with Gov. Jim Justice. WCHS TV reports all public schools in West Virginia will be closed again today and will remain closed until the Senate honors the agreement that was made. Schools have been closed and classes canceled for seven days so far. The Senate has adjourned until 11am this morning.