Commissioners to Host Hearing on Shawnee Park

It’s your chance tomorrow to provide input on the Shawnee Park sports complext that’s in the works in Dunbar. The Kanawha County Commission will host a public hearing tomorrow to take public comment to consider, whether or not to proceed with the park. The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Board has already voted to approve the sports complex, but the county commission still has to cast their vote. Eyewitness News reports the quality of soil is a major concern because it’s near the Dow Chemical Plant.