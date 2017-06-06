City Pools Open for the Summer

All of the swimming pools operated by the city of Charleston are open. The city says the Cato Pool and the Kanawha City Community Center pool opened up first, ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The ML King Jr. Community Center and North Charleston Community Center pools had been delayed while the city was processing lifeguard applications, but they’re open now too. The Kanawha City pool and the Cato pool are open every day, and the North Charleston Community Center pool and the ML King Jr pool are open every day except Monday.