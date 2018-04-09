Chronic Pain Sufferers are Suffering in Opioid Crisis
Another aspect to the opiod crisis….those with legitimate chronic pain issues feel like their needs are not being fully taken into consideration. Many chronic pain patients and their family and friends rallied at the Capitol on Saturday, pushing for representation in the opioid epidemic. The Charleston rally was one of many nationwide. Organizers say they understand addiction and overdoses need to be addressed but feel they’ve been victimized in the process.