A Fayette County couple is facing child neglect charges. Deputies say they found three children, ages 14, 7, and 6 living in a filthy, rundown cabin on Booneboro Road in Deepwater with no food, running water, or bathroom. The parents, forty-one-year-old Veronica Cabrera, and twenty-eight-year-old Kevin Schoolcraft were taken into custody. The children were released to their grandmother.