Charleston Parks and Rec Announces Winter Run/Walk Series

The Charleston Winter Series might help you burn a few calories this holiday season. Charleston Parks and Recreation’s Winter Series offers a healthy way to be outside during the colder months and to get some exercise. Organizers said three runs and walks are scheduled – a 5K (3.1-mile) run and 3K (1.86-mile) walk Dec. 16; an 8K (4.97-mile) run and 4K (2.48-mile) walk Jan. 6, 2019; and a 10K (6.2-mile) run and 5K (3.1-mile) walk Feb. 3, 2019. All races begin at 2 p.m. at the University of Charleston Pharmacy parking lot with race-day signup at 12:30 p.m. The course is on flat, paved roadways and loops through Kanawha Avenue and streets and ends at the start. Registration is at www.TriStateRacer.com.