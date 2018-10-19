Charleston Man Dies in I-79 Accident

Deputies have been investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on I-79 near mile marker 7. A Chevrolet Silverado traveling south left the roadway, hit a guardrail, went into the opposite side of traffic, and overturned. The driver, 75-year old Victor Barry Clark of Charleston died at an area hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt. His wife was also in the truck and was not seriously hurt. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what led to the crash. Sgt. B-D Humphreys said a medical event may have contributed.