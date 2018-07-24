Blankenship will file to run for Senate

Former coal executive Don Blankenship plans to file paperwork today to run for the U.S. Senate as a member of the Constitution Party. Blankenship does not expect the Secretary of State’s office to certify his candidacy, and says he will challenge the action. Blankenship finished third in the republican primary for Senate earlier this year. The state’s “Sore Loser” law says individuals running in a primary for a recognized political party cannot change their registration in order run in the general election.