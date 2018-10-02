Bar’s License Is Suspended During Murder Investigation

Police are searching for a murder suspect. Twenty-nine-year-old Timothy Rush was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the Gold Dome on 57th Street in Kanawha City. Charleston police are on the hunt for 32-year-old Joseph Lucas who is wanted for first degree murder. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration suspended the license of the Dome Bar and Grill during the murder investigation, and the club will have to stop all private club operations while under suspension. It’s effective for 10 days and will last through Oct. 10.