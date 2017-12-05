Active Meth Lab Found During a Traffic Stop

Two people were arrested Saturday night after an active meth lab was found in a truck in Wayne County. Saturday night, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Ranger for defective equipment and deputies with the DEU found an active meth lab in the console area of the truck and ingredients and chemicals used to manufacture meth. Deputies also found digital scales, packaging material, and cash. Randy Wright and Jonathan Young, both of Louisa, Ky., were arrested and charged.