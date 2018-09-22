Absentee Voting is Underway With a New App

A pilot program of a mobile voting app for overseas citizens is being extended to 24 counties for the November general election. The Dominion Post quotes Secretary of State Mac Warner as saying voters from six counties used the Voatz app in the primary election on cellphones or mobile tablets. It is secured with biometric identification and blockchain technology. Absentee voting is underway and ballots are due by Nov. 6. Voters eligible for the app have until Oct. 31 to register to vote or request an absentee ballot.