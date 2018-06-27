5 More Hepatitis A Cases Reported in Kanawha and Putnam Food Workers

Five more food service workers in Kanawha and Putnam counties have been diagnosed with Hepatitis A. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said cases have been confirmed in food service workers at the McDonald’s at 64 Patrick St. in Charleston, Pizza Hut at 603 Third St. in Saint Albans, Paul’s Poplar Park Drive Inn at 9850 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot, Sakura at 230 Nitro Place in Cross Lanes, and Sam’s Club at 2500 Mountaineer Boulevard in South Charleston. As a precaution, family members and coworkers are receiving hepatitis A immunizations, but the risk of transmission to customers is low.