4 People arrested after police chase

Four people are under arrest following a police chase on the west side. A woman called 911 and said she was being followed by three men with guns. When police tried to pull over the car the driver took off. During the chase two guns were thrown out of the car and the suspects eventually jumped out and fled on foot. Two suspects were taken into custody, a third suspect ran into a home where he was apprehended. A fourth person was arrested in the home for interfering with officers.