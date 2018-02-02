Yeager Airport Has the Most Handgun Incidents in WV

Fewer handguns were found at airport checkpoints in West Virginia in 2017 than the previous year. Eight handguns were stopped at airport checkpoints in West Virginia last year, down from 14 in 2016. Six of the handguns found at checkpoints in 2017 were at Yeager Airport, according to a news release from Transportation Security Administration. Two were at Huntington Tri-State Airport. Those who bring weapons to airport checkpoints are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000.