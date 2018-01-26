WV Veteran Will be Part of Super Bowl Coin Toss
West Virginia’s Woody Williams has already received the nation’s most prestigious military decoration with the Medal of Honor, and now he’ll be part of the official on-field coin toss at the Super Bowl. The NFL is saluting 15 Medal of Honor recipients when they participate Feb. 4 in the coin toss before the game in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, Williams was at the West Virginia Capitol to thank lawmakers for passing a resolution that calls for construction of a memorial on the Capitol grounds to honor Gold Star families.