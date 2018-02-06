WV Researchers Could Impact Future Cancer Treatment

Two researchers at West Virginia University are investigating bioelectricity to better understand breast cancer. Although breast cancer mortality has declined in the U.S., the disease is still the most frequently diagnosed cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in women under 60.

Sarah Knox, an epidemiologist at the West Virginia University School of Public Health, and tumor immunologist Timothy Eubank from the WVU School of Medicine are teaming up to explore bioelectric signaling networks that relay signals between cells. This is a new way of looking at cancer research.