WV Economy in Transition

West Virginia’s economy is in transition, and it will take a collaborative effort by business, government and academia to ensure revitalization. West Virginia University, Marshall University and state leaders released a study entitled “West Virginia Forward: Maximizing our Opportunities for Prosperity” this week and say, as expected, job creation is a huge issue. They came up with four groups to focus on: energy, business climate, human capital and entrepreneurship. WVU President Gordon Gee says they are working to identify short-term and long-term projects to boost West Virginia’s economy.