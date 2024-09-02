Got a favorite Teacher? We’d love to hear about them and recognize them for the

tremendous job they do. And maybe, just maybe, we will select them as the WQBE,

Poca Valley Bank Teacher of the Month. Each month during the school year,

one deserving teacher will be selected. Please tell us why your teacher should

be selected as our Teacher Of The Month. If selected, WQBE will visit the

school and make a presentation. Each Teacher of the Month will receive gifts

for both them and the classroom from Poca Valley Bank and WQBE!

NOMINATIONS CARRY TO THE NEXT MONTH SO ONLY ONE SUBMISSION IS NEEDED.

TO NOMINATE A TEACHER, FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW AND SUBMIT



TEACHER OF THE MONTH Your Name *

Teacher's Name *

School *

What Grade Do They Teach? *

Email *

Phone Number *

Tell Us About Your Favorite Teacher! Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - <strong>please leave it blank</strong>:





