Woman Sentenced for Minister’s Slaying

A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the slaying of a minister at his home. 21-year-old Camille Browne of Beckley was sentenced this week in Raleigh County Circuit Court on a second-degree murder charge. Prosecutors say Browne broke into Ronald Lee Browning’s home in Beckley in February 2015 and hit him repeatedly in the face with a glass jar. Browning was a U.S. Army Veteran and pastor of Cool Ridge Church. Browne’s attorney had said the slaying resulted from a “substance-induced psychotic” reaction after Browne smoked marijuana the night before.