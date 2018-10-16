Woman Faces Charges for Stealing a Package

A Charleston woman has been arrested after police said she stole a package off a victim’s porch and trespassed at a separate home. Jeanna Gale Smith of Charleston, was caught on a security camera walking onto a victim’s porch on Greenbrier Street, knocking on the door, standing around for a few moments and then taking a package off the porch. Charleston Police said Smith was arrested on a trespassing charge yesterday for an incident that occurred at a home on Elizabeth Street where she had been squatting. Police said there were indicators of drug activity in the home.