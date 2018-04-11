Woman Faces Charges for Pretending to be a Nurse

A woman who pretended to be nurse is facing charges. Court documents say 33-year old Ashley Monday from Cross Lanes pretended to be a registered nurse while working at a nursing home. She’s accused of working under false pretenses at the Eastbrook Center from November 28, 2017, to March 13, 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, and she was paid over $12,000 in wages during that time. Monday faces charges of obtaining money, property and service by false pretenses and disposing of property to defraud creditors.