Woman arrested from breaking into home with a knife

A woman is under arrest for breaking into a home with a knife. When the owner got home he found 32-year-old Amanda Bennett inside holding a knife. He left to get a firearm, and when he returned he found Bennett in the shower with the knife. He and another person were able to detain the woman and take away the knife. Bennett told police she climbed in through a bedroom window to look for an expensive bracelet that belonged to someone else. Bennett is charged with nighttime burglary.