It’s a word we don’t hear too often, but it’s impact will be hard to ignore. A massive bombogenesis is wreaking havoc with hurricane-force winter wind gusts and blinding snow in the Northeast. A bombogenesis is an area of rapidly declining low pressure and brings with it snow and wind. New York and Philadelphia are got the most snow Thursday. The weather in Charleston calls for highs around 20 today and tomorrow with some sunshine, and warmer Sunday.