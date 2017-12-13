West Virginia Ranks Low on the Healthy States List

West Virginia isn’t at the bottom, but it’s close in the llist of the healthiest states. The state does rank dead last in categories like drug deaths, obesity and smoking, and that puts the state at 46th overall in a national survey by the United Health Foundation. West Virginia ranked 48th in child poverty and 41st in physical inactivity. Overall, the Mountain State is in the bottom five states with Mississippi, No. 50: Louisiana, No. 49; Arkansas, No. 48; and Alabama, No. 47. West Virginia was listed as the healthiest when it comes to measuring excessive drinking and infectious disease.