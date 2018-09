Volunteers will be sprucing up the West Side as part of a cleanup effort later this month. The West Side Fall Cleanup is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29, at Washington and Beatrice streets, according to a flier from the city of Charleston. They’ll give you gloves and bags and a free T-shirt for helping out.

For more information, call 304-348-8105 or email john.butterworth@citycharleston.org