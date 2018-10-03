Walker Keeps Seat on the Supreme Court but Faces Reprimand

West Virginia senators voted not to impeach Supreme Court Justice Beth Walker on Tuesday, but did approved a resolution publicly reprimanding her actions. Walker was named in one article of impeachment that accuses her and the other justices on the court – Margaret Workman and Allen Loughry – and retired justice Robin Davis of failing to have policies in place to prevent or control expenditures and wasting state funds with lavish spending on state office renovations. This was the first of four impeachment trials. Margaret Workman’s trial is scheduled Oct. 15. Robin Davis’ trial is Oct. 29, and Allen Loughry’s trial is Nov. 12.