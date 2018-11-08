Veteran’s Day Parade Planned for Saturday

With Veteran’s Day on Sunday, there will be many events through the weekend to celebrate and honor veterans. The 77th Kanawha Valley Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 and will start at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston and Leon Sullivan Way. Then the route moves along Capitol Street to Quarrier Street then onto Truslow Street back to the boulevard. The parade will feature about 60 different groups, including local high school JROTC cadets, marching bands, fire engines and military vehicles, according to organizers. After the parade, a short ceremony will be held to honor veterans of all military branches, and they’ll have food and entertainment at the American Legion John Brawley Post 20 at 415 Dickinson Street.