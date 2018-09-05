Valley Park Draws Visitors After Upgrades

Valley Park in Hurricane has wrapped up its first summer season in two years after undergoing millions of dollars in renovations. After a $15 million renovation Eyewitness News reported an estimated 100,000 people paid a visit to the all-new Valley Park this summer. And park management expects even more people to come in from surrounding counties and states for the Waves of Fun pool, kids’ obstacle courses, disc golf course and baseball field. There’s also an indoor conference facility that’s expected to continue to draw visitors.