Utility bills going down

Your utility bills should be going down. The state Public Service Commission approved agreements with power and water companies across the state to pass on savings to customers from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. West Virginia American Water Company will cut rates by 3-and-half-percent. For the average residential customer, that will be a savings of about 4-dollars-per-month. Appalachian Power will cut its rates by 3-point-eight-percent, for a savings of about 7-dollars-per-month.