Huntington police are investigating two armed robberies…The Family Dollar, near the corner of 10th Street and 9th Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 10 p.m. Police made an arrest at the scene . . . A second robbery, minutes later, at Stadium Liquors. A man robbed the store at gunpoint and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police are still looking for a suspect. No injuries were reported in either robbery.