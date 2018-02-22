Two people shot in Huntington

Two people are recovering from gunshots in Huntington this morning. Police responded to a shooting at a 9th Avenue apartment complex yesterday afternoon, but didn’t find any victims. Moments later two men checked themselves into different hospitals. Calvin Young walked into Cabell Huntington Hospital with a bullet wound in the chest, and a second victim, Corey Kelley, showed up at St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police believe both victims are connected to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.