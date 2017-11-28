Two More Counties Join Lawsuits Against Drug Companies

Two more West Virginia communities have joined others around the state in suing drug companies over the opioid epidemic. The Berkeley County Council and the Jefferson County Commission filed lawsuits recently against drug manufacturers and distributors, accusing them of fueling the local opioid epidemic by shipping too many pain pills. The companies have denied wrongdoing. The move comes shortly before a hearing where a panel of judges will decide whether to consolidate dozens of similar lawsuits filed across West Virginia and other states. At least eight local governments in West Virginia oppose combining the lawsuits, saying it would drive up costs.