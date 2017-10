A NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT TUTOR IS FACING SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES AFTER AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL’S GRANDPARENTS READ HER DIARY. SEVENTY-FIVE-YEAR OLD LUIS LOPEZ IS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSUALT OF A CHILD. THE DIARY INDICATES THE GIRL WAS ASSAULTED SEVERAL TIMES OVER THE SUMMER. POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING.