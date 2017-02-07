TSA agents & Inauguration

TSA agents from West Virginia are talking about their experience in Washington during the presidential Inauguration. Hundreds of security agents from dozens of airports across the country were at the event last month and the West Virginia agents said it was a unique opportunity that was different than their day to day regular work. One agent says she ended up getting stuck in protests when a gate was rushed. Another West Virginia agent says the procedures were more strict in some ways and less so in other areas.

