President Donald Trump’s recently announced hiring freeze for federal employees will affect vacancies across West Virginia’s four Veterans Affairs Medical Centers. The Register-Herald reports that a government website advertising job vacancies within the VA lists 56 openings in West Virginia, including jobs for registered nurses and doctors. Ron Jennings, a 43-year-old Beckley native and U.S. Army retiree, fears the hiring freeze will increase veterans’ wait time for health care services.