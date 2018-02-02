Trump sends Hardee’s workers a note

A group of Hardee’s employees in Lewisburg got a message from the President Thursday. Governor Justice made a stop at the drive-thru on his way to pick-up President Trump at the airport and the workers asked him to tell the President they loved and supported him. Justice gave the President the message and suggested he send the employees a message. Trump wrote a note on the second page of his speech, “Hardee’s Gals, Take care of Big Jim – a great guy. Donald Trump.” They plan to frame a copy for the restaurant.