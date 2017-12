A weekend traffic stop let to a drug arrest in Fayette County. Police pulled over a car on Route 60 outside of Hico Saturday. They driver, Kayla Prince’s, license had been revoked for a previous DUI. A K-9 officer searched the vehicle and found the passenger, Edward Hardon, was in possession of more than 10-thousand dollar’s worth of heroin. Hardon was arrested on drug charges. Price was arrested for driving on a revoked license.