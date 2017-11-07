Town Hall This Week to Address Homeless Issue

The issue of homelessness gets the focus at a town hall meeting on Wednesday. Eyewitness News will host a town hall and panelists including Mayor Danny Jones, and Police Chief Steve Cooper will be there. Charleston police have said the city has seen its homeless population grow to about 1,000 people, and with the city’s population at just 50,000, it outpaces cities like New York and Philadelphia when it comes to the number of homeless per capita. Some Charleston business owners have blamed a loss of business and property on the homeless population. The town hall starts Wednesday night at 8 at the Civic Center.