Thousands Turn out at the State Capitol

School employees turned out by the thousands Monday at the West Virginia Capitol to protest on the eighth day of a statewide education strike, prompting officials to declare that no more visitors would be allowed into the building Union members said they believed they would have the largest turnout they have had during the strike as school employees voice their opposition to legislation action on a pay raise. Some striking employees said they had waited for more than three hours to try and get into the Capitol building. The conference committee made no final decision.